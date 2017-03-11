Anambra assembly tasks contractors on quality road construction

The Anambra House of Assembly Committee on Works has called on contractors handling road constructions in the state to ensure quality work.

Mr Ikechukwu Umeh, Chairman of the committee, made the call during an oversight visit with other members at the Amansea-Ndiukwuenu road project in Awka North Local Government Area on Saturday.

Umeh, while addressing journalists after the road inspection, explained that the Amansea-Ndiukwenu road when completed would give residents of the area access to Umunze within minutes.

He said that the committee was satisfied with the quality of work already executed by the firm handling the project and advised them not to relent.

The committee also inspected Ozzu Bridge under construction where they observed that the contractor has kept to the specifications.

Earlier, Mr Fredrick Ken, the contractor handling the project, said that the 26.4 kilometres road would be completed before Easter.

Also, Dr Timothy Ifedioramma, a member representing Njikoka One Constituency in the State House of Assembly, commended the World Bank for collaborating with the state government to compensate the people of Enugwu-Ukwu Community, who were displaced by erosion.

Ifedioramma also commended Gov. Willie Obiano for his efforts toward addressing erosion menace ravaging some parts of the state.

He called on the citizenry to always plant trees and desist from indiscriminate felling of trees to prevent erosion.