2007 gov. election: Fear of death forced me to write my will- Doherty

By Jamiu Yisa

An ex-Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Lagos, Engr Adedeji Doherty, has revealed that the fear of meeting his untimely death, forced him to write his will when he aspired for the governorship seat of the state in 2007.

The PDP chieftain, who disclosed in an interview with our correspondent in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, added that the development almost brought tears to his wife’s face.

Reacting to a question on whether those ditching the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC were doing it for political gains, he said it was for corruption.

His words:”When I ran for governorship in 2007, I wrote my will. This almost brought tears to my wife’s face because of the thought that death can come in such situations. There is no political office holder that goes outside to campaign during election periods that does not expect death.

”If any politician want to do something good for the people, contesting for public office should not be a do-or-die affair. Once it becomes a do-or-die, it shows that such politician doesn’t have the interest of the people at heart, such individual is a thief.

”Go and look at their antecedents, those who ditched PDP for APC are looking for money. They used the PDP platform to get to the position they were and do they think the APC will give them their tickets back in 2019? It’s impossible because there are about 100 people that are lining up for that same position in their party.”

Speaking further, Doherty said it was time for politicians to see their entrance into politics and public office as call to service, adding that if the electorate wanted good governance, they must choose the right people from the grassroots.