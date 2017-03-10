Wild Jubilation In Katsina Over President’s Return

People of Katsina trooped out to the streets on Friday to celebrate the safe return of the President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after a medical trip to the United Kingdom.

The residents staged a procession in several vehicles round major streets of the ancient city thanking Allah for the president’s safe arrival.

Some of the residents carried posters of the President while others had placards with inscriptions “Oyoyo Baba”, “Sai Baba Buhari”.

One of the residents, Amiru Lukman told NAN that the show of jubilation was in solidarity with them and to display their love for the President, who hails from Daura in Katsina State.

Lukman solicited for continued prayers to Allah to give the President good health and ability to discharge his duties more effectively.

He commended Nigerians for their support and prayers during the President’s stay in London.