How Suleiman exposed private part to Otobo on Skype-Keyamo Chamber

The Festus Keyamo Chambers on Friday said it has pictures of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, founder of the Omega Fire Ministry exposing his private part to Miss Stephanie Otobo on Skype.

Reacting to Suleiman’s mandate on Festus Keyamo to tender an apology and pay him N1 billion for scandalizing his personality, the Keyamo Chambers warned Suleiman to leave their boss out of the picture and punctured any form of apology for the preacher.

A statement issued by the Festus Keyamo Chambers on Friday and signed by Uchenna Moneke and Oluwafemi Olabisi, counsel to Otobo said Suleiman should be asked “whether it is the Hausa/Fulani herdsmen that told him to be exposing his private part to Miss Stephanie on Skype; which pictures are in our custody and whether it is the Hausa/Fulani herdsmen that instructed him to be paying millions into the account of our client whom he calls a “stripper” all the way in Canada.”

The statement added that Suleiman should be also be asked whether it was his special calling as a so-called “man of God” to be paying millions to strippers and prostitutes to leave their trade, when there were poor women and widows within his congregation in Nigeria that needed help badly.

The chamber further said Suleiman should be asked “whether it is the Hausa/Fulani herdsmen that instructed him to be exchanging amorous text messages with a girl he calls “a stripper”. These text messages would all be investigated and revealed when full criminal investigations commence and whether it is the Hausa/Fulani herdsmen that instructed him to be having Skype conversations with Miss Stephanie Otobo and to be requesting her to open her bare breasts to him.”

“We make bold to say that when criminal investigations commence, all these text messages and pictures would be subjected to serious forensic analysis, and the truth would be established. The hotels they slept in and the evidence of their meetings in and out of this country would be revealed. The pitiable excuse of “photo-shop” has become a convenient escape route for all culprits caught on tape these days,’ the statement added.

The chamber added that Keyamo was not the problem of the ‘Apostle,” but that his problem was the little girl whom “he thought he could easily take advantage of and destroy her life. Somehow, she has found the strength and the voice to fight back and this is where we are now. Other unfortunate victims of this same self-proclaimed “Man of God” are also in touch with us now and are also itching to tell their story, with proofs.”

However, the chamber said Keyamo was not even personally involved in the matter and had no personal interest, adding that upon accepting the brief of Miss Otobo at the Lagos office, Mr. Keyamo instructed three of the lawyers in Lagos to handle the brief professionally.

“Apart from an informal and friendly phone conversation Mr. Festus Keyamo had with a reporter in Punch Newspapers and one other blog about this matter, Mr. Keyamo has never personally signed or issued any letter or press release on this issue. The lawyers in the Lagos office are working on this. So, it baffles us that Apostle Suleiman and his aides have decided to drag Mr. Keyamo personally into this issue. Mr. Keyamo never owed Apostle Suleiman any professional duty and so was under no legal restriction to accept a brief against him.

“Secondly, all the allegations of some imaginary grand conspiracy being perpetrated against Apostle Suleiman are not only pathetic, but are ludicrous and a nonsensical smokescreen,’ the statement said.

