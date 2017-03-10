Sex Scandal: Apostle Suleiman Demands Apology From Festus Keyamo

Apostle Johnson Suleman has demanded that legal practitioner, Festus Keyamo, should retract all publications, and an apology to be published on major social media networks.

He also demanded N1bn over alleged blackmail and injuries inflicted on him, including online video clips, during his alleged amorous relationship with a Canada-based stripper, Stephanie Otobo.

Should he fail to comply with the demand with 7 days, the cleric threatened to drag Keyamo to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee “for infamous conduct.” .

Stephanie Otobo had alleged that she suffered emotional stress from Suleman, following a sour relationship including a promise of marriage.

But the cleric in a letter by his counsel, Osa Director, said in part, “We have observed with shock and dismay your deliberate and relentless efforts to malign and convict our client through media trial.

By your relentless media campaign, you are conducting yourself in a manner inconsistent with Section 1 of the Rules of Professional Conduct For Legal Practitioners 2007.”

You have threatened and indeed executed your threat of conjuring, manufacturing and synthesising bogus and unverifiable exhibits in the social media and newspapers, all with a view to poison public opinion against our client and reduce his esteem and reputation in the eye of any reasonable man.

Your attitude is also to ambush a fair trial while litigation is anticipated. You grossly and recklessly maligned our client, saying, “these men of God are not what they claim to be, we have a duty to protect the public. .

Many of them are fake and fraudsters. We believe your conduct is inconsistent with the virtues and rules of conduct of the legal profession. It smacks of indiscipline and disdain for the judicial process.”