President Buhari Thanks Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari says the only way to repay Nigerians for their prayers for his good health is for him to rededicate himself to serving them, protecting their interests and keeping their trust.

The president, who made his feelings known at a brief reception organised in his honour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, expressed grateful to all Nigerians both the Muslims and Christians alike.

According to him, the constant and persistent prayers embarked upon by Nigerians over his health conditions is a testimony for their love for him and the nation.

“I am deeply grateful to all Nigerians Muslims and Christians alike who have prayed and continue to pray for my good health.

“This is a testimony that in spite of the hardship being experienced Nigerians support the government in its efforts to tackle our country’s challenges.

“The best way me to pay you all is to rededicate myself to serving you, protecting your interest and keeping your trust. I thank you very much.

“I feel much better now,’’ he said.

The President revealed that he might be going back to London in the next few weeks for a follow-up to his routine medical check-up.

He, however, advised that Nigerians should stay behind and continue praying for his good health and progress of the nation rather than coming to greet him in Abuja.

“All I will need is to do further follow ups within some weeks.

“Rather than sending delegations to Abuja to welcome me , May I appeal to our people to continue to pray for the country’s unity, progress and prosperity.

“I thank you very much and may God bless our country.’’

The president, who narrated his medical experiences while on the medical vacation in London, stated that he had rested as much as humanly possible.

President Buhari also advised Nigerians against self-medication, saying that “I think one of our terrible things is self drug administration’’.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to always trust their doctors rather than embarking on self drug administration.

He said: “I have rested as much as humanly possible, I have received I think the best of treatment I could receive.

“I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man, including the military with its ups and downs. I found out that technology is going so fast that if you have a lot of confidence you better keep it because you need it.

“Blood transfusions, going to the laboratories, and so on and so forth, but I am very pleased that we, when I say we I mean the government and the people all over are trying to keep with technology.

“I couldn’t recall when last I had blood transfusion, I couldn’t recall honestly I can say in my seventy years. I couldn’t remember this drug that Nigerians take so much, very common

“I think one of our terrible thing is self drug administration. We have to trust our doctors more and trust ourselves more bearcat I visited they only take drugs when it is absolutely necessary. They don’t just swallow everything.

President Buhari, who stated that he deliberately came back towards the weekend, he would continue to rest while “the Vice President will continue and I will continue to rest’’.

The Vice President thanked the President for respecting the constitution and entrusting power to him before travelling, noting that it was a tough job ‘‘going around in borrowed robes’’.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who also spoke at the event, thanked God for the safe arrival of the president, saying “today is a day of joy for Nigerians, Africa and the world as the president arrived safely”.

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, also made remarks to welcome the President.

Among those who received the president at the helipad included Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Others were the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno; Director-General, NIA; Permanent Secretary of the State House, Jalal Arabi; Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali and the Service Chiefs led the Chief of Defense Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris was also at the helipad.