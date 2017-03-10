Police To Recruit More Applicants From Reserve List

The Nigeria Police Force is set to recruit more policemen from its reserve list after the completion of the selection exercise for the recruitment of 10,000 personnel into the police in December 2016.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) in a statement stated that candidates in the Specialists Cadre scheduled for interview before their final selection would be invited for interview at the appropriate time.

Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC spokesman said the clarification became necessary in the wake of the fact that the 2016 successful candidates are already in various police training schools.

Ani stated that applicants on the reserve list would be considered in line with available vacancies from the training colleges.

The commission is awaiting reports from the Police Staff College, Jos, Plateau State, and the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, where candidates for ASPs and Inspectors respectively, are currently undergoing training,” the statement said.

It noted that the reports from the colleges were expected to contain the status of the trainees, state by state, after the required screening at the colleges, including the result of their medical examination.

It said that established vacancies would be filled from the shortlisted reserve list from the states where they occur based strictly on their placement on the reserve list.

The commission hinted that it had shortlisted some specialists for interview in December last year when it received letters from professional bodies questioning the qualifications of some candidates on the list.

“The letters came from the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria and signed by Alhaji Toyosi Raheem, President and Dr. Sura Junaid, National Secretary and Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria signed by Erhabor Tosan, acting Registrar,” the commission pointed out, adding that the bodies stated that those to be employed must be registered and licensed.

In order to meet the 2016 recruitment schedule and resolve issues raised by the professional bodies, the commission said it suspended the interview and allowed the selected candidates in both General duty and Specialists to proceed on training which commenced on December 31, 2016.

“Candidates scheduled for interview will be invited along with candidates for the 2017 recruitment exercise after resolution of the issues raised by the professional bodies,” it explained.