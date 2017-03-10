PDP Reps Reject Dickson’s Report

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives on Thursday rejected the report by the party’s National Reconciliation Committee chaired by Bayelsa Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson.

The leader of the caucus, Rep. Leo Ogor, told newsmen in Abuja that the committee which submitted its report to the Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, did not consult PDP lawmakers in the National Assembly.

The committee proposed that Sheriff should organise the party’s national convention as soon as possible.

Ogor also condemned a statement signed by two members of the caucus, under the aegis of Concerned PDP House Members, but insisted that the caucus fully supported the Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee of the party.

The two, Rep. Johnson Agbonayinma (Edo-PDP) and Rep. Oni Olamide (Ekiti-PDP) had endorsed Sheriff and said they were fully disposed to the reconciliatory efforts of the Dickson committee.

However, Ogor stressed that the PDP caucus in the National Assembly was united in backing Makarfi.

Ogor described the statement from Agbonayinma and Olamide as “a storm in a tea cup”.

He said that the caucus would be meeting with PDP governors over the issue on Tuesday.

“The caucus has always been behind Makarfi and that support has not changed.

“In a caucus of about 139 members, one or two dissenting voices cannot be ruled out but we are never behind Sherrif.

“It is important to understand that there is a matter before the court.

“We want to see the truth, we believe in the judiciary and the interpretation of the situation by the Supreme Court.

“We don’t mind political solution but since injustice to one is injustice to all, the Supreme Court must rule on it and let the truth be known.

“We will try political solution but the truth must be known,” Ogor said.

He also disclosed that the caucus had not made any decision concerning the party’s convention but stressed that it would not hold without the input of the caucus.

“We have not taken any position on the convention.

“Dickson has not met with us and no convention will take place without our input,” Ogor added.