Ogbemudia Was An Uncommon Patriot – Tinubu

A former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Friday described late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia as an uncommon patriot and nationalist who fought with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, to keep the nation one.

In a condolence message issued by his media office on Friday in Lagos, Tinubu also praised Ogbemudia’s record of infrastructural development in the old Mid-west region.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader said that Ogbemudia was a professional and disciplined military officer who played a strategic leadership role in liberating the Mid-west region.

”I received the news of the death of former military governor of old Midwest Region and ex-governor of Bendel State – now Delta and Edo states – Gen. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (CON), on Thursday March 9, 2017 at 11 pm, early this (Friday) morning.

”Though we never wish that our elders leave us even at an advanced age, Gen. Ogbemudia lived to the age of 84. We are not to mourn his death, but celebrate his life and times.

”Gen. Ogbemudia was a very professional and disciplined military officer. He played a strategic leadership role in liberating the Midwest region from the hands of the Biafra troops.

”We have lost an uncommon patriot and nationalist who fought with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, to keep our dear nation one.

”He showed his love for education as a catalyst for human capacity development by creating the Midwest Institute of Technology, now University of Benin, ” he said.

Tinubu recalled that late Ogbemudia served as Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chairman of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Chairman Petroleum Products Monitoring Company and Chairman Governing Council of the University of Abuja.

According to him, Ogbemudia demonstrated rare leadership qualities.

”Gen. Ogbemudia was a father to all. He nurtured so many young men and women in politics. It was no surprise, therefore, that he commanded respect from across the nation.

”He will be sorely missed by the good people of old Bendel State who benefited immensely from his socio-political and economic footprints across the region.

”I offer my condolences to the family he left behind, to Gov. Godwin Obaseki and the good people of old Bendel State and Nigerians in general, ” he said.