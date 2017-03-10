Ogbemudia, a towering figure – Uduaghan

Jethro Ibileke/Asaba

Former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, says the news of the death of Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, came to him with mixed feelings of a deep sense of loss and gratitude to God for a life well-lived in the service of his fatherland, his state, and humanity.

Uduaghan stated this while reacting to the death of the former military governor of the defunct Midwest Region in a statement.

He described Ogbemudia as a “a towering figure, and truly an elder statesman full of wisdom, selfless.”

He described Ogbemudia further as passionately committed to the development of not just the defunct Midwest and Bendel states, but indeed Nigeria, given the role he played during the civil war and the positions he held thereafter as governor, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, and until his death, chairman of the governing council of the University of Abuja.”

Dr. Uduaghan noted that as two-time governor, (military and civilian), Ogbemudia left a giant and indelible foot print in the sands of time for which posterity will always remember him.

He said future generation of leaders have a lot to emulate from his stewardship especially his robust vision, exemplary leadership and zeal to deliver good governance to the people.

He said both in Edo and Delta States which made up the defunct Bendel State, Dr. Ogbemudia set a record of unparalleled development which has served as a benchmark for governors who have come after him.

He said in the areas of education, roads, health, communication, and other social infrastructure, Ogbemudia proved himself as “a leader with great foresight, and can-do spirit.”

Uduaghan expressed his condolences to the wives and children of the deceased as well as the entire Ogbemudia family for the huge and irreparable loss.

He urged them to be comforted with the fact that he died a fulfilled man and achieved greatness by dint of hard work, honesty and selflessness in his service to his fatherland.

He also commiserated with the government and people of Edo and Delta States for this great loss, stating that Dr. Ogbemudia would be remembered for building a solid foundation for the development of the two states for subsequent leaders to build upon.

According to the former Delta State governor, “Nigeria has lost an iconic leader, a patriot of uncommon breed, and hero of development, and father of modern day Edo and Delta States.”

He said his many encounters and interactions with the late Dr. Ogbemudia had greatly inspired him and he benefitted immensely from his humility, rich experiences, wise counsels, and encouragement as Governor of Delta State. He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed elder statesman.