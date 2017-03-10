Ogbemudia to be buried beside his mother – Son

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Samuel Ogbemudia Junior, first son of the late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia, has described his late father as a good man who will be missed by all.

Ogbemudia Junior who spoke to journalists at the residence of his late father in Benin, said his father died a satisfied man who took pleasure in making others happy.

“He was an achiever an a father to all who will be missed by all. He was a wonderful person who had the ability to anticipate issues.

”He was a nice person who thinks about you more than he thinks about himself. He was a caring father,” said.

The first son of the late retired army general confirmed that his late father will be buried in a grave he had prepared in his premises beside his late mother, Oghomwenrhie Ogbemudia, who died in 1968.