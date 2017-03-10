Nigerians celebrate Buhari, say return ends anxiety

Nigerians in Makurdi, Minna and Jalingo have expressed happiness over the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari, from his medical vacation in the UK.

Some of them, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Makurdi, said that his return had ended “tales of woe by detractors”.

Mr Baba Agan, a political analyst, said that he was “very happy” when it was announced that Buhari had entered the country.

“This is a great moment for me; treasury looters that wished him dead should bury their heads in shame.

“I want to call on Muslims and Christians to learn to pray for our leaders at all times, especially during their trying moments.

“Death wishes will not fix the economy and recover stolen funds; such wishes cannot fight insurgency either. So, all we need are prayers so that our president can succeed, ” Agan advised.

A legal practitioner, Mr Justin Gbagyir, in his reaction, said that he was happy over the president’s return, and thanked God for healing him.

“I am sure that the medical vacation has refreshed him and made him ready for the tasks ahead.

“But while we celebrate his return, I must say that I am disappointed in mischief makers, who peddled rumours of his death.

“Our religions taught us to pray for our leaders and not to wish them dead; those wishing him dead have no religion and are wicked people.”

Taraba residents have equally expressed happiness over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from a medical vacation to London.

Some of them, who spoke in Jalingo, said that the return of the president had laid to rest, rumours making the rounds about his whereabouts.

Mr Richard Agba, a Jalingo resident, described the decision of Mr President to hand over to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in acting capacity, as the highest level of patriotism.

Agba noted that Buhari’s action portrayed the change that he promised Nigerians.

“It clearly shows that Buhari has placed the interest of Nigeria above self interest and we should all emulate this,” he said.

Another respondent, Alhaji Musa Isa, called on Nigerians to continue to pray for complete recovery of the president.

In her reactions, Mrs. Rosemary Manu, from Magami area of Jalingo, thanked God for the return of Buhari.

She prayed God to completely heal the president and grant him the strength to lead the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Taidi Jonathan, former Chairman of the Minna chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association ( NBA), has advised Nigerians to always have “positive mindsets” about their leaders.

Jonathan said on Friday in Minna, that the political change Nigerians were clamouring for was only possible if followers wished their leaders well.

“The return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria this morning brings to an end the speculations about his state of health.

“It also saves Nigerians from wild speculations on the issue; the energy deployed to such speculation could have been better utilized in addressing the critical problems confronting the citizens,” he said.

He charged the President to tackle unemployment and economic recession so as to shore up the living standards of Nigeria.

Jonathan called on Nigerians, irrespective of religious or political affiliation, to sustain the attitude of praying for God’s intervention on President Buhari’s health .

He also called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of praying for their leaders whenever they were confronted with health challenges.

“Anybody can fall sick; all that is expected of us is to wish ourselves well,” he said.