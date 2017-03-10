MFM Strong Enough To Match Enyimba – Coach

As the Lagos-based MFM FC tackles Enyimba FC of Aba for their Match Day 13, the Technical Adviser, Fidelis Ikechukwu says his wards are strong enough to match seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions.

NPFL Match 13, between the Olukoya Boys and the Peoples Elephant will take place at the U.J. Esuene Stadium on Saturday in Calabar.

Previous meetings in the 2015/2016 fixtures between MFM FC and the Aba-based club had all ended in a draw.

The Church Boys are currently fifth on the NPFL table with 19 points from 10 league games. They won six, drew one and lost three.

Enyimba is 14th on the league table with 14 points from 11 games. The team won four matches, drew 2 and lost five.

However, MFM currently has two outstanding matches against Rivers United and Wikki Tourists, who are engaged in African Football (CAF) Champions League engagements.

The Olukoya Boys will have to test their might against a more determined side to win Enyimba in the crucial encounter.

On records, MFM have been firing from all cylinders since the beginning of the season and had performed better in their previous campaigns in the NPFL with strong wins over league’s heavyweights.

The Fidelis Ikechukwu side earned a point away against 3SC of Ibadan in the first South-West encounter; after which they dispatched Sunshine Stars of Akure 1-0 in Akure.

The team, however, lost 1-2 away to Katsina United in the Match Day 12 only to record a slim 1-0 win over another league debutant, Remo Stars, courtesy of Stephen Odey’s penalty.

Enyimba on the other hand, have not been impressive this season recording only four wins in the 2016/2017 campaign and a surprising 0-0 with 3SC of Ibadan in the Match Day 11 fixtures.

Baring the importance of the match, Ilechukwu believed that his side was now ripe to contest for the maximum points at stake in the weekend fixture.

“We want to replicate our fine form against Enyimba because we have not lost against them in more than five meetings, both in pre-season and NPFL.

“We played a goalless draw last season and we want to build on that in as much as I understand that there are changes in the management and that some players have left.

“Although they still have quality players, we want to maintain our status against Enyimba,’’ he said.

Ilechukwu said that the League Management Company (LMC) had done a lot to improve the league in the country; an effort he said had positively impacted on the league.

“The LMC has done so much in the NPFL. There is no more home, no more away and anybody can win anywhere.

“We have a situation where a team can either draw or lose anywhere. As it stands now, anything can happen, this is football.

“I believe we have a strong team that can match Enyimba. So, I believe we can beat them in their home,’’ he said.