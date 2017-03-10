Latest: Osinbajo, Ministers Receive Buhari In Aso Rock Presidential Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was received by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, service chiefs, ministers and others.

Immediately after the exchange of pleasantries the president and his men moved to the First Lady Conference Hall where they held a meeting.

A security source at the meeting said the president used the meeting to thank all, especially, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for holding forth while he was away in London.

Buhari reportedly said: “ I am feeling much better now. I am pleased, I am back.”