Keyamo plotting to clone my voice, kill Otobo- Apostle Suleman

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman on Friday alleged that Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo is plotting to clone his voice and kill Miss Stephanie Otobo and frame him up as being responsible for the act.

He said Keyamo and his paymasters had concluded plans to unveil cloned video clips involving him in a desperate bid to prove that he had an amorous relationship with one Miss Otobo.

Communications Manager to Apostle Suleman, Phrank Shaibu in a statement in Abuja alleged that intelligence report available indicated that Keyamo and his paymasters were bent on nailing the pastor for daring to stand and speak up against the ploy by leaders of a section of the country against Christians.

“We have it on good authority that some persons have been in a hotel in Lagos where they are daily undergoing voice training and learning how to speak like Apostle Suleman. Others are also recreating scenes and editing video clips to give the impression that our Senior Pastor is involved all in a bid to want to nail him,’ he said.

Shaibu therefore urged Nigerians to regard the videos when they become public as counterfeit, pointing out that the plan by Keyamo and his paymasters to silence the General Overseer and thereby annihilate Christians in the country would fail.

“Is it a coincidence that the so called scandal is coming up no soon after Apostle Suleman spoke against the persecution of Christians in Kaduna? Why is a matter purportedly perpetrated since 2015 coming up now. And who is paying for the high intrigue and drama daily injected into the process?” he asked.

The spokesman is however worried that Miss Otobo may be killed or severely harmed as a ditch effort to implicate Apostle Suleman giving that all other plans to nail him has failed abysmally.

“That is our fear, that they would not be patient to allow the courts do their job. In fact, they have not even gone to court. They are not ready to wait for the truth to come out. We are reliably informed that they may kill her or cause severe bodily harm and turn round to say that it is our pastor that did it. We cannot put anything past them at this stage”, he declared.

He reiterated the determination of the fiery pastor to defend his name and that of the church from attack by agents of Satan, pointing out that what was happening now did not come as a surprise to the ministry.

“When Archbishop Olubunmi Okogie spoke forcefully against misrule of government, the military authorities unsuccessfully tried to nail him with a woman. When Pastor Tunde Bakare could not be cowed by an unpopular administration, they also tried to do same to him. So it is consistent for the same evil men to want to shut up Apostle Suleiman as a critical voice of reason against the persecution of Christians in a section of the country,” he added.