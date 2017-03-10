I’m Feeling Better Now. I Promise To Continue To Protect You – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to rededicate himself to the service of the nation and humanity selflessly, to the best of his ability and in the interest of all.

President Buhari said this in appreciation of the prayers, enormous goodwill and support he continuous to enjoy from Nigerians while on vacation.

The President who stated this while addressing senior government officials who came to welcome him assured them that he is now feeling much better to perform his responsibilities.

Muhammadu Buhari said “the best way to repay you is to rededicate myself to serving you, protecting your interest and keeping your trust.”

President Buhari straight went into meeting with some government officials and service chiefs at the Presidential Villa immediately.

The President assures Nigerians that he’s feeling better now and deeply grateful to them.