Buhari Says He Will Go Back To London

President Muhammadu Buhari has given a hint that he would soon return to London for further medical checks.

The president who returned to the country after about 50 days of medical vacation, in a nationwide broadcast on Friday, said there “may be need to have further follow-ups within some weeks.”

He, however, said that he was feeling much better now.

Buhari thanked all Nigerians for their prayers for his quick recovery.

“I am deeply grateful to all Nigerians – Muslims and Christians alike, who have prayed and are continuing to pray for my good health.

“This is a testimony that in spite of the hardship being experienced, Nigerians support the Government in its effort to tackle our country’s challenges.

He said that the best way to repay Nigerians is to re-dedicate myself to serving you, protecting your interests and keeping your trust. I thank you very much.’’

“Rather than sending delegation upon delegation to Abuja to welcome me, may I appeal to all Nigerians to continue to pray for our country’s unity, progress and prosperity.’’

“I thank you very much and may God bless our country,’’ Buhari said.