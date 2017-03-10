Breaking News: 60 Escape Death As Luxury Bus, Petrol Tanker Crash In Awka

No fewer than 60 persons escaped death when a fully loaded commercial luxury bus crashed into the drainage on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway while trying to avoid collision with a petrol tanker on Friday.

An eye witness, Mr John Obi, disclosed that the bus with plate number KRD 730 XJ, belonging to Young Shall Grow motor, took off from Onitsha and was heading for Taraba

Obi said the passenger bus, which was descending the Kwata bridge just before the popular Unizik junction in Awka, on top speed was trying to avoid an unmarked petrol tanker.

He said that the tanker was turning on the Expressway after discharging its content at a nearby filling statbion.

He said though, no live was lost but some passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

One of the victims, who identified himself as Chukwudi said he was thankful to God for the narrow escape but was not psychologically balanced to speak further.

“I just thank God, because this could have been my last day, for me I thank God,” he said.

Another passenger Hajiya Rekia, a nursing mother was just shouting “Nagode Allah, Nagode Allah” (thank God).”

The Vice Chairman of Red Cross Society in Anambra, Prof Peter Katchy, whose team was part of the rescue team confirmed that there was no death but few passengers sustained minor injuries which had been treated.

Katchy called on the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to restore the electric pole that was knocked down and remove cables lying dangerously on the Expressway.

“It was a serious crash and we responded immediately but thank God no death was recorded.

“We have called on the EEDC to immediately remove the pole and wire from the highway.

“We do not know the immediate cause but it would be known after our investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, combined team of Police, FRSC, NSCDC personnel, and the state Fire Service were at the scene of the accident.

When contacted, Mr Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander, FRSC in Anambra, could not be reached for reaction as the officers at the scene said they were not in a position to talk.