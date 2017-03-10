Borno Governor’s convoy in fatal crash, aide dies

Borno State governor Kashim Shettima was involved in a road crash on Friday, March 10 while on his way to Abuja.

The Cable reports that the governor lost his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol, Farouk Farouk, in the fatal accident which occurred along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

A driver, who sustained injuries in the accident, has reportedly been taken to the hospital.

It could not be immediately confirmed if the governor was on his way to welcome the president who returned to the country after about 49 days on vacation in London, United Kingdom.

Isa Gusau, spokesman of the governor, could not be reached for comments as his mobile telephone was out of reach.