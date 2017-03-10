Bones seller in court for cow bones theft charge

A 29-year-old, Ramon Adeola, who allegedly stole cow bones valued at N40,000, was on Thursday brought before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of stealing.

According to Police Prosecutor Famous Edigbue, the accused committed the offence on Dec. 5, 2016, at Olumo Primary School in Sabo area of Abeokuta.

He said the accused, also a bone seller stole 10 bags of cow bones valued at N40,000 property of the complainant, Mr Lateef Salami.

“The complainant had packed the bones in the sacks to sell.

“The accused removed the bones from where they were kept and sold them without remitting the money to the complainant,’’ he told the court.

The offence contravened Sections 383 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

Ruling on the bail application of the accused, the Magistrate, Mr Aliu Soneye, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case has been adjourned to April 6.