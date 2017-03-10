Adebayo’s Death: A Monumental Loss To Yoruba Nation – Ajimobi

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has described the exit of a former Military Governor of the old Western State, General Adeyinka Adebayo (Retd.) as a monumental loss, not only to the Yoruba nation but to the country as a whole.

In a statement issued in Ibadan by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, the governor said that the late General was a bridge builder and patriot who dedicated his entire life to the unity of the country.

Ajimobi said, “Even though Gen. Adebayo departed this world at the ripe age of 89, his exit has created a vacuum which will be very difficult to fulfill. He lived and breathed his last for the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.

“As the President of Yoruba Council of Elders, the late General rallied his fellow elders to ensure the emancipation of Yoruba land and that the Yoruba nation was given its pride of place in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

“Papa Adebayo was a father of all, particularly those of us who have the opportunity of presiding over the affairs of the states created out of the old Western Region. We have all drank from his fountain of knowledge while his wise counsel has been of great benefit to us. ’’

Ajimobi noted that the family should be proud of its illustrious patriarch whose children have also taken to a life of public service, citing a former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, as a quintessential chip off the old block.

The governor said he was proud and privileged to sit in the same hallowed office where great men and patriots like Gen. Adebayo once sat as governor of old Western State, which includes the present Oyo State.