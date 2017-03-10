91 Athletes For National Powerlifting Trials In Ibadan

The Nigeria Para-powerlifting Federation (NPPF) on Friday said that 91 athletes are currently participating in a national trials holding in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The federation’s Technical Director, Samuel Ekeoma, said on telephone that the trials was meant to select athletes to represent the country in 2020 Paralympic qualifiers.

Ekeoma said two major international competitions that would served as qualifications for the 2020 would hold later in the year.

“Qualifications for the 2020 Paralympics are around the corner and what we are doing in Ibadan is to select the best that will qualify the country for the powerlifting event of the Games.

“We have various international competitions this year but we are expected to participate in the World Championship slated for May in Hungary and a World Cup scheduled for Mexico in October.

“Failure to attend these competitions may deprive the country from participating in the powerlifting event of 2020 paralympics,’’ he said.

He added that 18 athletes would be selected at the end of the trials to represent the country.

The director commended the Nigerian Paralympics Committee for bankrolling the event in order to kick start the country preparations ahead of the Games.

NAN reports that Nigeria won six gold, two silver and a bronze medal in the powerlifting event of the 2016 Paralympics Games.