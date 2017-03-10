20,000 Youths Storm Abuja To Celebrate Buhari’s Return

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says it has invited 20,000 Nigerian youths to celebrate and thank God for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria.

The council had last week organised a special prayer session for the quick recovery and return of Buhari “to continue with the good work that he has started’’.

A statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Malam Gambo Jagindi, the Special Adviser on Media to the President of NYCN, Malam Murtala Gamji, said God in His infinite mercy had heard and answered the prayers of youths; and indeed all well meaning Nigerians, and ensured the safe return of the president.

It said the 20,000 youths were expected to converge at the Unity Fountain, Maitama, Abuja, on March 13 for the celebration and another prayer session to thank God.

According to the statement, top government functionaries and religious leaders were also expected to be at the event.

The statement also said the youths had intended to be at the Kaduna old airport to welcome the president, but received the information about his arrival late, and so could not organise the eager youths on the short notice.

The council commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for holding forte and for keeping the country together in his absence.