2 Armed Robbers Shot Dead In Yenagoa

The Police in Bayelsa has killed two armed robbers in an operation supported by courageous members of the public in Opolo Area of Yenagoa.

Mr Asinim Butswat, the Spokesman of Bayelsa Police Command, confirmed this to newsmen on Friday.

Butswat explained that a three-man armed gang had besieged a supermarket at Opolo in Yenagoa Local Government Area firing warning shots but residents alerted the police.

However, a resident of the area, Mr Emmanuel James, told newsmen that the crowd dared the firearms of the gang.

“The people were determined and very courageous, by their sheer numbers, they gave the robbers a chase and soon afterwards the police arrived and two out of the three were brought down.

“This really shows that with determination, the majority can really put a stop to the crimes perpetrated by the minority amongst us, be it in politics, social and economic sectors.

“It was the triumph of the power of the people, if we can follow this path, we shall achieve our dreams as a people,” James said.

The police spokesman added that two of the armed robbers died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, of gunshot injuries.

“On Thursday 9th March, 2017 at about 3.30 pm, three young men armed with locally made pistols, attacked Ankos Supermarket at Opolo, Yenagoa, and carted away the sum of one hundred and five thousand naira (N105,000).

“The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) swiftly responded to the distress call and the armed robbers engaged the policemen in a gun duel.

“Consequently, one of the suspects escaped, while the other suspects sustained gunshot injuries, they were arrested and taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, for treatment where they were confirmed dead.

“The corpses were deposited for autopsy.

“Two locally made revolver pistols, with three live .9mm ammunition, one female purse containing ten thousand five hundred naira (N10,500) and an earring, were recovered from the deceased suspects.

“Manhunt has been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect. Investigation is ongoing,” Butswat said.