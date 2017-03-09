World Glaucoma Week: Association To Conduct Free Screening

The Nigerian Optometric Association will conduct free eye screening in designated clinics across the FCT from March 12 to March 18 to mark the annual World Glaucoma Week.

The theme for 2017 World Glaucoma Week is “Beat Invisible Glaucoma”.

Dr Ngozi Nwannekezie, the Chairperson of the association, FCT chapter, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the organisation would also hold a glaucoma awareness road walk and campaign on Tuesday, March 14.

According to her, the campaign is to remind those already diagnosed with glaucoma about the need to continue treatment and follow up doctors’ appointments.

Nwannekezie said the planned road walk would commence at the Banex Junction, Wuse II, Abuja, and terminate at the Wuse Market, Abuja, where the campaign would be held.

“The association commemorates the World Glaucoma Week and the World Sight Day yearly, both of which are annual events that focus global attention on glaucoma prevention.

“These events also focus attention on the need to reduce the prevalence of visual impairment and avoidable blindness,” the chairperson said.

She added that with adequate awareness about glaucoma, the sight of more people could be saved and the prevalence of glaucoma could be reduced.

Nwannekezie stressed that prevention remained the focus in efforts to beat glaucoma.