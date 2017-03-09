Winnie, Former Nelson Mandela’s Wife Admitted To Hospital

South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, has been admitted to hospital for observation, a statement from her family said on Thursday.

“Mrs Mandela went to the hospital for routine medical checkup on Wednesday, March 8. A decision was taken to admit her for further observation,” the statement said.

Former first lady Madikizela-Mandela, 80, was in hospital for several weeks in 2016 for back surgery.

During her ex-husband’s 27-year incarceration for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, undergoing detention, banishment and arrest.

According to media reports Mandela died in 2013 and made no mention of Madikizela-Mandela in his will. She plans to challenge the will. (Reuters/NAN)