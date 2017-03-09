Unlawful Arrest: Peace Corps sues AGF, Police, demands N2bn compensation

The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) has filed a N2 billion suit against the Attorney–General of the Federation (AGF), Inspector–General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) over the unlawful arrest and detention of its National Commandant, Dickson Akoh and 49 others last week.

PCN, through its counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN) is demanding for a sum of N2 billion as compensation for the embarrassment caused on the organisation and its Incorporated Trustees by the arrest and detention of its personnel in what it termed “an unlawful raid of the organization’s new Headquarters last week by a combined team of Police and the DSS”, Daily Trust reports.

PCN wants the Federal High Court, Abuja to declare as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional the arrest of Akoh and other officers of the Corps as well as the sealing up of its Head office in Abuja and offices in the 36 States of the Federation.

Plaintiffs further asked the court to declare that under the 1999 constitution as amended, they have not committed any offence to warrant their arrest, detention and sealing up of their offices across the country as done by the defendants.

Apart from the above reliefs, the plaintiffs asked the court to declare that the sealing up of their office Headquarters in Abuja is illegal, unlawful, malicious and unconstitutional having not committed any offence to warrant the unlawful invasion and seizure of properties.

Peace Corps is also asking Justice Gabriel Kolawole to declare that they are entitled to Fundamental Rights to acquire and own properties, lawful assembly, freedom of movement, personal liberty and dignity of their human persons as guaranteed under sections 34, 35, 40, 41, and 43 of the 1999 constitution.

They applied for an order compelling the respondents to unseal the Headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria and its offices nationwide and release properties seized during the invasion of their property.

They further asked the court for an order restraining the respondents perpetually from further harassing, intimidating, arresting and or detaining the applicants in the course of doing their legitimate and lawful duties.

Meanwhile, the matter is expected to be heard today by Justice Kolawole.