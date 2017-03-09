UN remembers Chibok schoolgirls on Women’s Day

The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed, has called on the international community to remember the Chibok schoolgirls and thousands of other women abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Mohammed stated this in her speech to commemorate the 2017 International Women’s Day at the UN Headquarters in New York.

“Today let us save a thought for the Chibok girls.

“And the thousands of women and girls that have been lost to the horror of terrorism and extreme violence and conflict,” Mohammed said.

The Deputy UN chief described Women’s Day as the most important Day, saying ” every day, in every way, we must celebrate women.

According to her, the 2030 Agenda recognises that women and girls are indispensable for durable peace, true justice and sustainable development.

She said the clock to ‘Planet 50-50 by 2030’ was ticking “and we women are impatient; now, with your help, we need to get to work”.

“Women’s rights and opportunities are consistently neglected and even under threat – in all regions. Sexism and misogyny are alive and thriving.

“Everywhere, we see tradition, cultural values and religion being used to hold women and girls back. Their rights over their own bodies are questioned and undermined.

“Women and girls are routinely targeted for intimidation and harassment online and in real life. Violence against women and girls is a continuing pandemic.

“Extremists and terrorists preach the subjugation of women and girls. And they are fleeing in record numbers. Half the world’s 244 million migrants and 19.6 million refugees are female,” she said.

The UN deputy scribe pointed out the pernicious influences of entrenched habits and attitudes of too many societies and, unfortunately, too many men.

“Just look around at who are sitting in governments and in boardrooms. Do you see equality? Rarely”.

According to her, that was why the Secretary-General António Guterres has been very clear about his commitment to work for gender parity at the UN, and for justice and opportunity for women and girls around the world.

Mohammed said when women participate fully in the labour force, the society sees dynamism and growth.

“And so that is why we absolutely must fight for Planet 50-50 by 2030.

“The Secretary-General and myself, and everyone on this podium, are committed to do everything we can to achieve this objective.

“I am also humbled to be in a role where I can help inspire action for gender equality and empowerment of women and girls,” Mohammed said.