Teenager, 9-Year-old Nabbed For Defiling Minor

A teenager and a nine-year-old boy, who allegedly defiled a four-year-old girl, were on Thursday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The court has sent the accused to a remand home until next date of adjournment.

The duo is facing a two-count charge of child defilement and indecent acts.

According to Police Prosecutor Ihiehie Lucky, the accused committed the offence on Feb. 24, 2016 at their parents’ apartment.

He said the complainant, Mrs Edet Mercy, who lives in the same compound with the accused, had reported the incident at Ketu Police Station.

“The accused defiled Mercy’s daughter on Feb. 24.

“The girl told her mother that the accused used to finger her and that it started last year.”

The offence contravened Sections 134 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 134 prescribes two years for indecent acts, while Section 137 stipulates life imprisonment for child defilement.

A large number of family members attended the proceedings presided over by the Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat.

Both pleaded innocence of the offences.

The magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each.

She said one of the sureties must deposit N25, 000 into the court’s Chief Registrar’s account, while the other surety must be a blood relation of the accused and must be gainfully employed.

Sule-Amzat ordered that the accused should be remanded at the Children Remand Home at Oregun, Lagos.

Further hearing has been fixed for March 16.