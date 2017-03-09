Photos: Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Deserted

The normally boisterous Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja was virtually deserted on Thursday as the effect of the closure of the facility to passenger traffic began to take effect.

The airport was closed to traffic for six weeks starting from midnight Wednesday to enable the repair of its badly damaged runway. All flight for Abuja will now land at Kaduna Airport which is about 170 kilometres away from the capital city.

Femi Ipaye, our correspondent visited the Airport on Thursday and reported that business activities in the area were completely dead. Mostly affected were transporters, newspapers agents and food vendors.

Some officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were seen moving around the deserted airport.

Photos: Femi Ipaye