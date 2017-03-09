Photo News: Buhari Receives Archbishop of Canterbury in London

646 2
Buhari receives Archbishop of Canterbury in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the iconic Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend Justin Welby at the Abuja House in London.

Here is Buhari shaking hands with the iconic Christian leader.

Join the conversation

2 comments

  1. Wikileaks Reply

    PMB looks very lean in the picture. He needs more time to get well.

  2. Husbet Reply

    Is there not something wrong with this picture?