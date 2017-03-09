No excuse for non-performance, Lagos tells public servants

Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has told public servants under its employ that government will not take any excuse for non-performance in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The government said high performances had been known to increase in organizations that exposed their human capital to leadership development through training programmes, which informed the reason why staff were being retrained.

Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Benson Oke who spoke at a 2-day workshop tagged: ‘Developing Leadership Competencies for Enhanced Service Delivery in Lagos State’ organized by the ministry in conjunction with Messrs. Baywatch Consulting Limited, in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, said government would demand efficiency and effectiveness from civil servants after the training.

“The need for ensuring and assuring the efficiency and effectiveness of public institutions has never been greater than now. In a dynamic age of constant changes, it is widely agreed that institutions must have clearly-defined missions that are relevant to the needs and aspirations of its stakeholders.

“Following this, the human capital at the helm of leadership in these institutions must have the courage to envision a future that realizes the attainment of the defined mission of the institutions. In order to actualize the vision, however, leaders must be trained to possess both the hard and soft skills that are fundamental for success. This is where this training programme becomes relevant,” he explained.

According to him, it is indisputable that organisations would make rapid progress and experience exponential growth when its units and teams and departments were headed by persons who understood what leadership meant and who had developed their leadership potentials and had enhanced their performance skills.

He said to such an organisation, no problem would “be too complicated, no task too herculean, no challenge too huge, and no task too complicated for it to confront head-on.”

Oke emphasized that the purpose of the training was to begin the monumental task of helping every officer of the public service become impactful, influential and productive to such degrees that the output of the civil service would inspire the citizens.

“In order to enhance service delivery to the good people of great State, every officer must develop leadership qualities such that he/she is able and empowered to set a clear vision regarding his duties and effectively communicate it to colleagues, providing them with a clear understanding of the desired direction and understand that effective planning is important when it comes to meeting organisational goals,” he said.