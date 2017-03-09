Nigerian, Cameroonian troops clear terrorists from 7 border villages

Nigerian and Cameroonian troops have cleared seven villages of Boko Haram terrorists in the border between the two countries in a two-day joint operation.

The towns and villages, according to a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, the Nigerian Army Spokesman, are: Siyara, Kote, Sigawa, Bulabundibe, AdeleKe, Tchatike and Lamukura.

Usman said that Col. Dourai and Lt.-Col. Mohaman of the Cameroonian Defence Forces led the operation which ended on Tuesday.

He said that the troops were drawn from Cameroon’s Battalion Rapid Intervention (BRI) and the 151 Task Force Battalion of 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army.

“While conducting the operation the troops came in contact with Boko Haram terrorists and neutralised many of them, apprehended two others, while many others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The Troops further recovered an unserviceable Toyota Canter; seven Dane guns and five Boko Haram terrorists’ flags; four vehicle tyres; two motorcycles and vehicle spare parts,’’ Usman said.