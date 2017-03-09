NCPC Creates Metropolitan Offices, Appoint New Heads

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has created eight new special offices in addition to the six existing zonal offices across the country.

Mr Celestine Ogugua, Head Media, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He quoted Rev. Tor Uja, Executive Secretary, NCPC, on the reasons for the creation of the special metropolitan zone, saying “it is to bring pilgrimage closer and make it accessible to the people.”

The newly created metropolitan offices are: Abuja, Asaba, Gombe, Kano, Lagos, Awka, Port Harcourt and Sokoto.

He said that the commission had moved its South West Zonal office from Lagos to Ibadan, South South from Yenagoa to Uyo and North Central Zonal office moved from Gwagwalada to Makurdi.

The NCPC boss has approved the appointment of Zonal Metropolitan Heads that would coordinate the activities of the newly created Metropolitan offices.