Ile-Ife Unrest: Sen. Omoworare Appeals For Peace

Sen. Babajide Omoworare, representing Osun East (APC Ife/Ijesa) Senatorial District, has appealed to indigenes and residents of Ile-Ife to end the ongoing feud in Sabo area of Ile-Ife.

In a statement signed by Mr Tunde Dairo, Media Aide to Omoworare, on Thursday, the senator appealed to all frayed nerves in the community to give peace and dialogue a chance.

According to him, there is no alternative to peace, we must collectively live in atmosphere of peace for mutual prosperity this has been the long standing practice.

“Only through peace and dialogue can we find a lasting solution to the present issues and prevent another one in future.

“I sympathise with everyone affected by the crisis and implore the law enforcement agents to ensure that the perpetrators of this ignoble act are brought to book and restore peace and harmony to Ile-Ife.

“I am in touch with the Governor of Osun State, who is putting in place every measure to ensure peace.

“I have also spoken with Ooni of Ile-Ife, as well as other Leaders and collaborating with other Senators in this respect,” he said.

On Wednesday, intense fighting broke out in the Sabo area of Ile-Ife between two opposing communities leading to the destruction of property.

The mayhem is reported to have been sparked by a disagreement between two factions of the National Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) and traders from the two rival communities.

Soldiers and police were drafted to the area at the time while political ad religious leaders intervened to ensure peace and security.