Governor Dickson, Ibori in Secret Meeting

Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has met behind closed doors with former Governor of Delta State and ex-convict, Chief James Ibori.

The Nation reports that Dickson visited Oghara, the country home of Ibori and seized the opportunity to hold talks with the former governor, who recently returned to his village after serving jail terms in the UK for money laundering.

Dickson, who spent some hours meeting with Ibori on Thursday, reportedly discussed the crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and issues affecting the Niger Delta region.

Confirming the meeting, the Chief Press Secretary to Dickson, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement said the governor spoke about the roles Ibori could play for peace to permanently reign in the region.

They were said to have discussed how Ibori could rally major stakeholders towards tackling some of the peace and security challenges in the region.

“The two leaders equally discussed likely windows of opportunities for criminally minded youths in the region to be more meaningfully engaged as well as protect some of the critical national assets of the country within the region”, the statement said.

Dickson was said to have earlier spoken with his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, before holding the meeting with Ibori.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the disposition and resolve of Ibori to support current measures at tackling the security challenges in the region.

Dickson was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Talford Ongolo, some members of the State Executive Council, including the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Jonathan Obuebite.