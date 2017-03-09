FRSC Arrests 298 Traffic Offenders In Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, said it arrested 298 motorists for various traffic offences across the state in February.

Sector Commander Usman Ibrahim, disclosed this on Thursday in Osogbo.

He listed the violations to include, driving with expired driver’s’ licence, dangerous driving, over speeding, dangerous overtaking, among others.

Ibrahim said that the state recorded 15 road crashes within the period, while 118 persons were injured.

He added that all violators of traffic rules were tried in open court.

The sector commander urged motorists to always use their seat belts, master road signs and driving codes.

He stressed that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted if found wanting.