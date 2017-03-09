Adamawa ASUU orders students to resume March 13

Dr Khalid Bello-led factional of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adamawa State University, Mubi, has directed students to return to school on Monday, March 13.

Bello, who gave the directive when he briefed newsmen in Yola on Thursday, said that the union had concluded all modalities to suspend the three-month-old strike.

He advised the public to disregard any communication from the Abubakar Song-led executive, adding that their activities were not in the best interest of the union and the general public.

Bello warned Song-led exco from further polarising the union in the university, insisting that he was the legitimate chairman of the union.

“I am constrained to address you today over recent happenings in some sections of the media, where Abubakar Song was addressed as ADSU ASUU Chairman so as to correct the erroneous and mischievous impressions being created about the union activities in the university.

“I have restrained myself from joining issues with those making uncomplimentary comments about the issue concerning the union.

“I know that all right thinking Nigerians can see through the plot being employed to divert attention from the real issues at stake and to denigrate Congress men and Women of ADSU in the eyes of the public.

“I am also appealing to the members of ADSU community to disregard any communication emanating from Song-led exco, all correspondence should be directed to me from today henceforth.

“I shall not hesitate to wile the big stick on any erring member. Song has lost any legitimacy he thinks he has. The majority of ADSU academics stand with me now.

Members should equally disregard empty threat by Song-led exco threatening to sanction any erring member and compiling names of erring members to forward to the National body for disciplinary actions.

“The National is not the employer of any union member and unionism is voluntary devoid of threat to its members.

“I have directed that the university management henceforth to pays future and check off dues to me.

“Students of ADSU should get prepared to return to school as from next week. We are going to cooperate with the state government, Council and management to put an end to this madness,’ Bello declared.

The Song-led exco had urged the members to disregard Bello’s faction as the union had no splinter group.

ASUU had embarked on an indefinite strike since Jan. 3 to protest non-reconstitution of the management and payment of academically earned allowance.

The union thereafter splinted into two factions as the Song-led faction insist that the strike continues, while Bello’s faction opted for dialogue.