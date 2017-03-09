Dismissed soldier jailed 6 months for impersonation

A 39-year-old man, Awolu Ado, who pleaded guilty to falsely parading himself as a serving member of the Nigerian Army, was on Thursday sentenced to six months imprisonment by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The magistrate, Mrs Y. R. Pinheiro, convicted Ado, a resident of Oko-Oba area of Agege, Lagos, who was dismissed from the Nigerian Army some years back.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of impersonation.

“Based on the facts of this case, confirmed report and the plea of leniency, I hereby sentence you to six months imprisonment without an option of fine,” she ruled.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Mathew Akhaluode, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Dec. 1, 2016, at Abattoir Bus Stop, Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

Akhaluode alleged that Ado was caught harassing people on the road while dressed in Army uniform.

“Ado was caught by some soldiers who saw him dressed in the uniform and terrorising people walking along Abattoir Bus Stop.

“He was arrested and taken to the police station for further questioning,” said Akhaluode.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 378 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.