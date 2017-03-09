Breaking: Man Arrested Over Axe Attack At German Train Station, Several People Injured

A man armed with an axe has reportedly gone on a rampage at the central train station in Dusseldorf, injuring several people.

Anti-terror police swooped on the station in western Germany today after reports of a “crazed man” on the loose.

German newspaper Bild reported that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Local reports added that police believe a second suspect may be on the loose.

Shocking images show injured passengers lying on the floor in the station, surrounded by paramedics.

One witnesses told RP Online she helped a young girl who was injured in the attack.

She claimed the victim was just 13-years-old, saying: “I helped her get the wound and called her father.”

Terrified passengers took to social media to say the situation inside the station “looked bad” shortly after the attack.

Bruno Macedo tweeted: “Man with axe chased by police in Dusseldorf. Station closed. I am in the train things look bad #police #terror.’

He added: “Stay away from #Dusseldorf train station crazy man with #axe on the lose.”

Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from the station during the large scale police operation.

Trains also stopped running to the central station as armed cops flooded the area.

A helicopter was only seen circling over the station in the inner city on Thursday night.

Police confirmed there was an “extensive” operation at the station following reports of “injuries”.

The Sun