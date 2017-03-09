Breaking: Buhari returns to Nigeria from London Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country on Friday, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has said.

The President left the country on Jan. 19 for a vacation in London, during which he had routine medical check-ups.

The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.

Adesina said President Buhari expressed appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.