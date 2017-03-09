Apo 6: 2 policemen sentenced to death, 3 discharged

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced two policemen to death and discharged three others over the killing of six traders in Apo, Federal Capital Territory, in 2005.

Those condemned to death are Emmanuel Baba and Ezekiel Acheneje, while Danjuma Ibrahim, Nicholas Zakariah and Sadiq Salami were discharged.

The five were among six arraigned over the killing of the traders on June 7, 2005 on suspicion that they were armed robbers.

The sixth person on the charge sheet, Othman Abdulsalam, who was the Divisional Police Officer in Apo, is currently on the run.