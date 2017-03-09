Ambode’s wife charges students on academic excellence

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode on Thursday charged students in the State, especially those seeking admission into tertiary institutions to put in their best into academics, saying only seriousness could break all barriers on the way of actualizing their dreams.

Speaking while handing out award letters to two students who scaled the scholarship interviews of her pet project, Hope For Women In Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM) for the 2016/2017 academic year, Mrs. Ambode said coming from a humble background was never a limitation for a serious student, but that only hardwork would pay off with outstanding success in future.

The award letters were handed over to the successful students – Oluwadare Caroline Omolola and Afolabi Olakunle Felix at HOFOWEM’s office in Oregun, Ikeja.

Mrs Ambode said the lucky recipients of the HOFOWEM Scholarship Award and indeed all students of tertiary institutions in the State must embrace academic excellence and shun any short cut to success.

She said: “You must note that coming from humble beginnings is not necessarily a limitation to what you can achieve in life. The children of rich people are not always the most brilliant or most successful. It is about how much of your time and attention you invest in your academic work.”

Speaking further, Mrs Ambode disclosed that the scholarship award was in line with HOFOWEM’s ideal, to give hope to underprivileged children by encouraging their educational pursuits, adding that it was instituted to sponsor brilliant indigent students from Lagos State public secondary schools, to pursue first degree courses in Nigeria.

She disclosed that over 100 applications were received online and all candidates were considered on an equal basis with no bias for background, but judged independently on the basis of the applicant’s ability to meet the criteria outlined under the terms and conditions of the award.

Besides, the wife of the Governor said the successful candidates would enjoy the payment of tuition fee, monthly maintenance allowance, book allowance and incidental allowances for the period of their chosen courses.

She also advised them to always put God first and shun bad vices capable of preventing them from reaching their desired goals, while urging them to be good ambassadors of HOFOWEM, by paying attention in class and moving with the right peers, as any decline in their academic performance might result in forfeiture of the scholarship.

Expressing their joy, the beneficiaries, Miss Caroline Omolola Oluwadare and Master Felix Olakunle Afolabi, both studying accountancy at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and University of Lagos respectively, disclosed that it was a dream come true.

The duo whose results were among the best WAEC results in Lagos State could not hide their joy, noting that they just tried their luck when they saw the advert in the newspaper, adding that they never believed they could sail through considering their very humble backgrounds, despite excellent performances at WAEC and JAMB examinations.

They also promised not to let her the wife of the Governor down over the gesture.

Also responding, the parents of the beneficiary-students, Mr. & Mrs. Oluwadare Issac and Mrs. Afolabi Christiana, thanked Mrs. Ambode for the humanitarian gesture, praying copiously for the progress of the State and the foundation.

The HOFOWEM Scholarship Award is planned to be an annual event to fund the tertiary education of brilliant but indigent students from the state’s public secondary schools.