4 remanded for robbing Unilorin students at gunpoint

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded four suspects for allegedly robbing some University of Ilorin (Unilorin) students at gunpoint in their hostel.

The suspects: Tosin Ibidamitan, Dada Segun, Abioye Kayode and Abioye Aderemi, are all residing at Tanke Area, Ilorin.

The magistrate, Mrs Funmi Adebola, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in Mandala Prison, Ilorin pending the conclusion of the investigation by the police.

He adjourned the case till March 14 for further mention.

The accused persons are standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and armed robbery.

The prosecutor, Cpl.Oderinde Olawale told the court that the accused persons armed with a gun invaded Mojilat Hostel at Tanke area of Ilorin where the students reside.

He alleged that the accused made away with two laptops, six phones, cash and other valuables, all valued at N800,000.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 97, 6(B), and 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act Cap RII, Law of Nigeria, 2004.

He urged the court to remand the accused in prison pending the conclusion of the investigation.