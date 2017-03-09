2017 UTME will be hitch-free- JAMB Coordinator

Mr Sunday Aladegbaye, Lagos State Coordinator of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said that all the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) intending candidates will experience a hitch-free examination.

Aladegbaye said this on the sidelines of the Parents’ Forum organised by the Management of the King’s College on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, there will be no compromise in the accreditation of centres to be used for this year’s UTME.

He said that measures were being taken to avoid technical hitches.

Some candidates that sat for the examination in 2016 complained of technical challenges in some of the centres.

Such hitches ranged from malfunctioning of computers to poor power supply.

This resulted in moving affected candidates to other functional centres.

“We have taken time to go round designated centres in the states, in order to ascertain the level of functionality of their computers, the backups and other requirements.

“Where we find a missing gap, we dropped such centres immediately and those that meet requirements, we recommend them to management.

“We will continue to insist on accreditation of well-equipped centres; no more, no less.

“This is because, as a parent myself, I will not do anything that will compromise the future of my children,’’ Aladegbaye said.

The board would begin the sales of its registration documents for the UTME before the end of March.

The coordinator warned candidates not to fall prey to some desperate persons, who had been defrauding innocent Nigerians in the guise of selling registration documents.