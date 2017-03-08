Zambian Authorities Nabs Women Who Stole Hippo Meat

Wildlife authorities in western Zambia confirm arrest of four women and three men with 412 kgms of hippo meat.

Authorities also confirmed the arrest of four other men with two pairs of ivories cut in six pieces,

According to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife the 11 suspects were arrested for unlawful dealing in proscribed trade.

The wildlife agency expressed concern that the western part of the country has seen an increase in wildlife crimes and has been used as a transit route.

The agency said it has intensified patrol measures to contain the situation.