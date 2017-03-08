Zambia Qualify For U20 AFCON Final

Zambia, the host of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations reached the final for the first time after beating South Africa 1-0 on Wednesday in Lusaka.

Edward Chilufya finally broke the deadlock in the 108th minute as he headed home Proper Chiluya’s free-kick.

The play was, however, stopped for six minutes during extra-time after teargas fired outside the stadium filtered in.

The Zambians will meet either Senegal or Guinea, scheduled to meet on Thursday in Ndola, in the final on Sunday.

Zambia’s previous best finish in the tournament was a fourth place finish in 2007.

The team also reached the semi-finals of the competition’s forerunners, the African Under-21 Championship in 1991 and 1999.

Neither the Senegalese nor Guineans have ever won the tournament.