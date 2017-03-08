Xenophobia: Philanthropist Urges Zuma To Protect Foreigners

A philanthropist in Osun, Mr Olayinka Ibrahim, on Wednesday said that the xenophobic attacks in South Africa had created a negative psyche among Nigerians intending to travel to the country.

Ibrahim, who made this known in Osogbo, called on the international community to take urgent steps to address the issue and prevent future reoccurrence.

He called on President Jacob Zuma of South African to ensure that foreigners were protected.

He urged the South African government to prosecute those sponsoring and instigating the attacks in the country.

Ibrahim urged King Zwelithini to called his subjects to order, alleging that the king’s comments that foreigners have taken their jobs resonated the attacks.

According to him, the Xenophobic attacks by South Africans might affect the diplomatic ties between the Nigeria and South Africa.

He urged Nigeria and other African countries to learn from South Africa experience and caution its citizens not to take laws into their hands.

“I want our African neighbours to learn from what is happening in South Africa and I also want the youths not to take laws into their hands by retaliating,’’ Ibrahim said.

He, however, urged the Nigerian government to take urgent steps to ensure that Nigerians living in South Africa were protected.