World Rugby to celebrate 2017 International Women’s Day

The World Rugby has announced its “Be Bold for Change Initiative” with a renewed commitment to further the profile, development, sustainability and success of the women’s game.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in a statement as the World celebrates 2017 International Women’s Day.

It said that under the guidance of the Women’s Advisory Committee, World Rugby would commence an unprecedented and comprehensive consultation process with players, fans, unions, and regional associations, commercial and broadcast partners.

“Designed to capture the needs of a game that continues to experience record growth, it will lead to a dynamic 2017-2025 plan for women’s rugby.

“The announcement comes in a massive year for the sport with 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland set to inspire a new generation of girls and boys to get into rugby.

“The new global plan will aim to build on this record growth, with World Rugby pledging to work with the rugby community to increase participation through sustainable development.

“Build high performance through quality competition, drive inspirational leadership and inclusive governance, build an impactful profile, breaking down barriers and grow audience and investment.

The statement quoted Bill Beaumont, World Rugby Chairman as saying that, “2017 International Women’s Day is urging people to be bold for change’’.

The World Rugby noted that it was determined to ensure that rugby provides women with opportunities to get involved at all levels.

“We are committed to working with the rugby community to develop a bold eight-year plan that identifies opportunities on and off the field, addresses challenges and builds a better, stronger game for all.”

It also added that rugby being one of the fastest growing team sports in the world has more than 2.2 million women and girls playing the game around the globe.

It said that 39 percent of the 1.99 million “Get Into Rugby” participants in 2016 were female.