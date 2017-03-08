World Bank, Sokoto government to rehabilitate dam, irrigation scheme

The World Bank and the Sokoto State Government are committing N9 billion to rehabilitate Lugu Dam and resuscitate Wurno Irrigation scheme in the state.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Sokoto by Imam Imam, the Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, said the governor made the disclosure when he inspected the facilities.

“As you can see, the people here who are mostly farmers have been adversely affected by the collapse of the dam as a result of serious flooding some few years back.

”We are working with the World Bank under the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), to fix the collapsed potion of the dam at Gidan Modi Lugu and in general, revive the Wurno irrigation scheme,” the governor said.

According to him, the importance of the dam to the socio-economic development of the area cannot be over-emphasised.

Tambuwal was quoted as adding that the project would be completed on time to provide job opportunity for the people and enhance food security.

The governor commended the residents of Lugu and surrounding areas for their dedication to farming, disclosing that the state government gets a large chunk of revenue from cash crops cultivated in the area.

The governor added,” the government is encouraged by the success of crops like wheat and sesame in surrounding areas like Illela, and is introducing similar crops to Wurno.

“You have made a name for yourselves in the cultivation of onions and garlic.

”But due to its high economic value and demand, the government will encourage you to introduce sesame and wheat.

”We have the farmlands to mix them with our traditional crops. We are giving necessary incentives to farmers to cultivate these crops in the state.”

In his remarks, the state commissioner of Environment, Alhaji Bello Sifawa, said the government will ensure the completion of the project within a reasonable time frame.

He assured that the project would meet global standards upon completion.